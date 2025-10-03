Subscribe to CAPA News here

Cathleen Mewis awarded MCAPA

Linda Treleaven has been a member of CAPA since 2012 and has also been an active member of the Images Alberta Camera Club since 2008.  Linda has held a variety of roles in IACC.  She was board secretary for 6 years and the Competition Chair for 6 years.   

She has chaired a Macro SIG group and has presented a workshop on Macro Photography for her club.  She has also done workshops on portrait lighting and has presented a member showcase. 

She actively participates in CAPA Competitions, both individually and for with her club.  She has received several Silver Medals and Honours Awards.

She is currently the CAPA representative and promotes CAPA and her club at every opportunity.

It is with great pleasure to award Linda with the Maple Leaf Honours Distinction.  Congratulations and thank you for all your hard work for CAPA.

