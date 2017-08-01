Canadian Camera Magazine Editorial Calendar

Attention CAPA Members:

We need submissions for upcoming issues. Canadian Camera is your magazine! We welcome your story ideas, news items, portfolios and reviews.

Attention CAPA Clubs:

Ðo you have a news announcement, an event, something going on? Please let us know!

We do reserve the right to accept or reject material as we see fit. And we reserve the unrestricted right to edit, crop and comment editorially on all submitted material. We make every effort to achieve a balance of views, subject matter and geographical representation of our members.

How to Send Material:



Please write your story idea as a paragraph or outline of what you would like to write an article about and send it with several low-res photos to editor-in-chief@capacanada.ca;

Editorial Calendar 2017/2018 – submission deadlines



WINTER 2017

Content Deadline – October 1st

Advertising Deadline – October 30th

All About the Gear – Photography equipment and software

SPRING 2018

Content Deadline – January 10th

Advertising Deadline – January 30th

Photographers as Journalists and Conservationists – Photography changing the world

SUMMER 2018

Content Deadline – April 10th

Advertising Deadline – April 30th

Water, Water, Everywhere – Photographs that include water – tips and tricks – water droplets – seascapes – waterfalls – lakeside – water sports

FALL 2018

Content Deadline – July 10th

Advertising Deadline – July 30th

Creative Post Processing – Creative tips and tutorials for post processing your photographs, including software types, tutorials, and reviews.

WINTER 2018

Content Deadline – October 1st

Advertising Deadline – October 30th

Travel Photography – best destinations, best equipment and best photos