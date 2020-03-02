2020 Annual Challenge Sponsorship by Canon

The 2020 Annual Photo Challenge will mark the 16th anniversary of this CAPA member competition. The theme of the 2020 competition is minimalism.

For the purposes of this competition, minimalism is an effort to provoke emotional response or convey a unique visual experience. Distractions are kept to a minimum and one is left with the essential details to convey the intended focus or emphasis by the photographer. Simplicity is a key principle of minimalism. The competition is only open to Individual CAPA members, CAPA Life members and CAPA Family Members. The closing date of the competition is midnight (EST, Ontario) on April 30, 2020. this competition is being hosted by CAPA and will be coordinated by the CAPA Director of Competitions. Questions about the competition should be directed to the competition coordinator at Competitions@capacanada.ca

The Canadian Association for Photographic Art is pleased to announce that Canon Canada has once again agreed to be the primary sponsor of the Annual Photo Challenge. Canon will be providing cameras to the first, second and third place winners.

Canon has just announced the new full frame mirrorless EOS R5.

This year marks the 16th anniversary of the Annual Photo Challenge for individual members of CAPA. The theme for this competition is Minimalism. Deadline for submissions is April 30, 2020.

Not a member of CAPA? Join here.

Cette année marque le 16ième anniversaire du concours Défi photo annuel pour les membres de l’ACAP.

Le thème de ce concours est le minimalisme.

Le minimalisme est un effort pour provoquer une réaction émotionnelle ou présenter une expérience visuelle unique. Les distractions sont restreintes au minimum et l’observateur ne voit que les détails essentiels pour l’amener à visualiser ce sur quoi le photographe avait l’intention d’attirer le regard ou de souligner.

L’Association Canadienne d’art photographique est heureuse d’annoncer que Canon Canada a une fois de plus accepté d’être le principal commanditaire du Défi photo annuel. Canon offrira des caméras aux gagnants de la première, deuxième et troisième place.

Canon vient d’annoncer sa toute nouvelle caméra plein cadre sans miroir EOS R5.

Cette année marque le 16ième anniversaire du Défi photo annuel pour les membres individuels de l’ACAP. Le thème de ce concours est le Minimalisme. La période pour la soumission des images se termine le 30 avril 2020.

Vous n’êtes pas membres ? Joignez-vous à nous.