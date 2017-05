Competition Winners and Awards

Gold Medal – Missy Mandel

Silver Medal – Rachel Schneiderman

Bronze Medal – Bert Sharp

Honourable Mention:

Edward Haslett

Robert Parker

Murray O’Neill

Mike Wooding

John Lyon

Merit Awards:

Rachel Schneiderman

Murray O’Neill

Missy Mandel

Botany Certificate:

John Lyon

Congratulations to the winners and thank you to the hosting club North Shore Photographic Society.