Prairie Zone September Update

1. The CAPA Prairie Zone, together with The Camera Store and Canon, enjoyed a Prairie Zone Sales Event – complete with prizes, great deals and a wonderful speaker.

Chris Ratzlaff, shared his awe-inspiring experiences, expert insights and crucial safety considerations for storm chasing photography. Chris showed the art of capturing nature’s most dramatic moments of Prairie Zone storms. He gave valuable tips on composition, lighting and camera settings which freeze these elusive moments in time, transforming them into stunning visual stories.

While the allure of storm chasing and photography is undeniable, Chris delved into the planning that goes into every expedition to ensure the team is safe, well-informed, equipped and connected.

Chris talked about the tools and technologies he relies on to monitor weather patterns, predict storm behaviour and navigate challenging terrains while staying out of harm’s way.

This unprecedented CAPA event was available both on-line and in-person to all CAPA members! Please take a look at Chris Ratzlaff’s work at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/chrisratzlaffphotography

Special thanks to The Camera Store and Canon for their support in bringing the photo community together to enjoy this presentation and to supply prizes and fantastic deals! Thanks to everyone who attended!