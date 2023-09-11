Prairie Zone September Update

1. The CAPA Prairie Zone, together with The Camera Store and Canon, enjoyed a Prairie Zone Sales Event – complete with prizes, great deals and a wonderful speaker.
Chris Ratzlaff, shared his awe-inspiring experiences, expert insights and crucial safety considerations for storm chasing photography. Chris showed the art of capturing nature’s most dramatic moments of Prairie Zone storms. He gave valuable tips on composition, lighting and camera settings which freeze these elusive moments in time, transforming them into stunning visual stories.
While the allure of storm chasing and photography is undeniable, Chris delved into the planning that goes into every expedition to ensure the team is safe, well-informed, equipped and connected.
Chris talked about the tools and technologies he relies on to monitor weather patterns, predict storm behaviour and navigate challenging terrains while staying out of harm’s way.
This unprecedented CAPA event was available both on-line and in-person to all CAPA members! Please take a look at Chris Ratzlaff’s work at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/chrisratzlaffphotography
Special thanks to The Camera Store and Canon for their support in bringing the photo community together to enjoy this presentation and to supply prizes and fantastic deals! Thanks to everyone who attended!
2. Calgary Camera Club, CAPA Prairie Zone joined The Camera Store and Tamron for a Riverside Photowalk in late June. Calgary photographers had the opportunity to test Tamron lenses and ask Tamron’s Technical Team how to combine Tamron lenses with their mirrorless or DSLR camera to achieve the photos of their dreams!
3. Foothills Camera Club, Calgary Prairie Zone welcomed the CAPA Board of Directors to Calgary for their Annual General Meeting in early June. Following two successful days of meetings, the team toured around some of the local attractions, including Studio Bell, Elbow Falls and beyond!
Not only is Studio Bell home to the National Music Centre, the building is a photographer’s dream in terms of architectural curves and lines.
It was a great pleasure to have such a wonderful Executive team visit Calgary from all over Canada. Thanks to the Executive and to all CAPA volunteers for their time and commitment to this organization.
4. Foothills Camera Club, CAPA Prairie Zone invited photographers in Calgary and the surrounding area to join in an evening of low light photography at Global Fest! Photographers of all skillsets were invited to Elliston Park to try their hand at firework photography. CAPA’s Education Director, Dan Sigouin, was available to coach photographers who were new to low light photography.
Global Fest is an annual celebration of Calgary’s multi-cultural communities with international food, performances and festivities. Global Fest occurs over five evenings, each evening features a particular country. Our evening together featured pyro musical artists from the country of Italy. Each night of fireworks has adjudicators looking for several things: the quality of the display, choice of music, brilliance and richness of colours, synchronization and scope of work.
We thank all those who registered for this free Prairie Zone event! Veni, vidi, vici!
Note: Photos by Dan Sigouin
5. Calgary Camera Club, CAPA Prairie Zone had a great portrait shoot at Bowden Sunmaze with members from Foothills Camera Club, Calgary Camera Club, Focus Camera Club and the Central Alberta Photographic Society. Last Sunday, photographers walked around a farm of sunflowers and practiced shooting portraits with minimum instruction for two hours with one fantastic model! Although there was minimum instruction, this group shared their knowledge and helped each other in a collaborative way. It was fun to see some new faces and some familiar friends! It’s the goal of the Prairie Zone to continue to create outings that are social, educational and just plain fun.