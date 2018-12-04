Fine Art Competition Awards Two awards were presented to winners of the Fine Art Competition. On November 28, 2018, Lynne Kelman (President of the Crescent Beach Photography Club) was presented with the Fine Art ‘Club’ Competition’s Honourable Mention Ribbon by Sheldon Boles – CAPA Director of Competitions. For this competition, the club received the 4th highest score in this competition. The six club members who contributed their images were: Derek Hayes, Lynne Kelman, Mike Strong, Ronald Kelman, Roy Abbot and Wayne Farrow. On November 28, 2018, Llaesa North was awarded the 2018 Fine Art ‘Individual’ Competition’s Silver Medal by Sheldon Boles – CAPA Director of Competitions. Her four images received a total score of 98.5. Llaesa received her award at the Crescent Beach Photography Club.