Lance Gitter recently received the Fellowship Award (FCAPA) at the Toronto Digital Photography Club on September 11th, 2018.

There were five members in the 2017/18 year approved by the Honours Committee for distinctions. Honours Awards are granted for photographic accomplishments; service to the Canadian Association for Photographic Art or equivalent international organizations and for their contribution to photography. Click here for more details about CAPA Honours and Awards.

Congratulations!