Dec. 2020 Zone Québec News

Quebec Zone is very happy to see that more clubs are participating in our CAPA competitions. And we are particularly proud of having regional winners! Details here: capacanada.ca/capa-competitions/winners/

Announcements to come:

Some very inspiring photographs (French speaking presenters) will be scheduled next spring, as part of our CAPA Speakers Series. Details will be announced soon.

Following strong support from the CAPA’s Directors at the last Board meeting in November, Membership and Quebec Zone Directors are collaborating with our Web Manager to provide a fully bilingual Newsletter, hopefully available in early 2021. Long waited for by our French speaking members all across Canada.