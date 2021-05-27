Subscribe to CAPA News here

CAPA is looking for a Web Manager

CAPA is looking for a Web Manager for our website www.capacanada.ca.
This is a part time, work from home, paid position. You will be working with a national non-profit organization consisting of Canadian Camera Clubs and individual members from across Canada and around the world who have a common interest in photography. You will work with a great team of people to provide ongoing member support and to maintain a creative, accurate and well-run website. The Canadian Association for Photographic Art (CAPA) web site uses the WordPress content management system and Elementor page builder.
The successful candidate will be a WordPress practitioner who has significant experience in maintaining WordPress websites, particularly WordPress websites with member-based technology and diverse plugins. Experience in a bilingual website environment is a strong asset. We are looking for an individual who has experience with Elementor or another similar page builder.
If you are interested, please contact Sheena Wilkie at webmanager@capacanada.ca for more information.

