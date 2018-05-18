CAPA 2018 AGM

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018

CAPA’s AGM will be held on Saturday, July 21, 2018, 10:00 AM CST in the auditorium of the Cliff Wright Library (Lakewood Civic Centre), 1635 McKercher Drive, Saskatoon, SK.

Nominations close on June 15, 2018. All Board positions that must be filled after the nomination deadline date or between elections are filled by appointment by the President and approved by the Board of Directors. Further information:

Larry Breitkreutz, FCAPA, Hon. FCAPA

Chair, CAPA Nominating Committee