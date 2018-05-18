CAPA 2018 AGM

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018

CAPA’s AGM will be held on Saturday, July 21, 2018, 10:00 AM CST in the auditorium of the Cliff Wright Library (Lakewood Civic Centre), 1635 McKercher Drive, Saskatoon, SK.

Nominees for the Annual General Meeting of Canadian Association for Photographic Art
Current members standing for the Director positions are in red

Nominations close on June 15, 2018. All Board positions that must be filled after the nomination deadline date or between elections are filled by appointment by the President and approved by the Board of Directors. Further information:

Larry Breitkreutz, FCAPA, Hon. FCAPA
Chair, CAPA Nominating Committee