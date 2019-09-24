Canadian Camera Magazine Request

CAPA’s member/club survey this year focused on many aspects of the association, including Canadian Camera magazine. The overall consensus was that readers would like to see a broader range of articles, including articles for beginner photographers, preparing images for CAPA/club competitions and black and white photography.

If you can provide articles and photos for any of these topics – or any others – please contact Canadian Camera editor-in-chief Ralph Bridgland at editor-in-chief@capacanada.ca.