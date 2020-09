Zoom Judging Practice – Zoom Pratique du Jugement

A zoom based French language session, will be held Sept 26, 2020. You can register by emailing judgesliaison@capacanada.ca. Specify whether you wish to attend as an active participant or as an observer. This will be a ‘live’ judging event, commencing at 12:00pm EDT. it will run some 2 hours and entail a short summary presentation on CAPA’s judging criteria and style, followed by ‘practice’ judging of some 40 images, encompassing a range of photographic genres. Preference for ‘active’ status will be accorded to CAPA Trained Judges currently on the National Judges List with the status of being evaluated to become a Certified CAPA Judge. 10 ‘active’ participants will be designated to score the images and offer oral comments. The ‘observers’ will watch and listen, for the experience as we all learn from each other.