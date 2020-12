Details will soon be sent to all CAPA judges via email. This will be an opportunity

CAPA’s Zoom Judge’s Practice Sessions continue to be very popular. In January an English practice session will be held, date to be announced. The French practice session will be held on Jan 31, 2021.to practice and gain additional experience in judging photographs. For additional information please contact Glenn Bloodworth, Judges Liaison – judgesliaison@capacanada.ca