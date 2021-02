Zone du Québec News février 2021

Good news! More and more photo clubs in the Quebec Zone are soliciting the participation of CAPA judges to facilitate their activities for internal contests, special events and exhibitions.

A participation calendar is being developed under the responsibility of Marc L. Dufour.

Many thanks to the clubs concerned for trusting our competent and volunteer resource people.

Many thanks to Marc L. Dufour, recently promoted as “CAPA Certified Judge” to coordinate these regional activities.