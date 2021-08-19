WPC invites CAPA members to submit images

The World Photographic Cup invites CAPA members to submit your photos to their website for consideration.

CAPA is Team Canada sponsor and because of that automatically receive reduced entry fees. In addition, if you scored a Merit/Excellence/Silver/Gold/etc. in 2021, you can use your associations code for an additional $20 off your entry (one code per member). Entry code is available here, you must be logged in to see it: https://capacanada.ca/resources/

The deadline for entry is August 31, 2021, midnight PST

Please take the time to read the rules. A few key differences – no titles, only 6 categories (read the definitions), and the sizing – (4000 pixels) on the long side. Enter your submissions here: https://wpcteamcanada.com/

To find out more about the WPC, and see what style of images do well on the world stage, visit the international website: http://www.worldphotographiccup.org