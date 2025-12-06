Subscribe to CAPA News here

World Photographic Cup Team Canada 2026

It is with immense pride that we announce the photographers whose images will represent Canada in the 2026 World Photographic Cup – an Olympic-style global competition.

Congratulations to the following photographers, including some CAPA members, for being part of the official submission:

Commercial: Wayne Fisher ON, Thomas Hopkins AB, Gary Stasiuk BC

Illustration/Digital Art: Andrew Hiorth ON, Bob Friesen BC, Anita Teljeur BC 

Nature Landscape: Steve Pelton BC, Bernard Brault QC, Jacqueline Harbidge AB 

Nature Wildlife: Jacquie Matechuk AB, Michelle Valberg ON, Jérémie Leblond-Fontaine QC Portrait Illustrative: Manpreet Sokhi BC, Andrew Hiorth ON, Karen Ceraldi BC 

Portrait Natural: Railene Hooper AB, Alexander Sviridov ON, Andrew Hiorth ON 

Reportage/Photojournalism: Geoff Gabriel ON, Bernard Brault QC, Kristian Bogner AB 

Sports: Lee Milliken BC, Nick Didlick BC, Dave Holland AB 

Wedding Open: Madi Rabih QC, Andrew Hiorth ON, Sean LeBlanc AB 

Wedding Reportage: Madi Rabih QC, Lee Milliken BC, Steve Edgerton AB 

Each photographer’s work endured three rounds of curation to earn a place on Team Canada. From all corners of the country these photographers collectively embody a wide spectrum of styles, techniques, and vibrant creativity.

Canada’s images can be viewed here: www.wpcteamcanada.com

Share this post

Latest News

Tanner Sussi awarded ACAPA

December 11, 2025

This document outlines Tanner Sussi’s application for CAPA honours, detailing her service, competition results, presentations, and judging experience. Service and Club Involvement Tanner has been

Read More »

You cannot copy content of this page