World Photographic Cup Team Canada 2026

It is with immense pride that we announce the photographers whose images will represent Canada in the 2026 World Photographic Cup – an Olympic-style global competition.

Congratulations to the following photographers, including some CAPA members, for being part of the official submission:

Commercial: Wayne Fisher ON, Thomas Hopkins AB, Gary Stasiuk BC

Illustration/Digital Art: Andrew Hiorth ON, Bob Friesen BC, Anita Teljeur BC

Nature Landscape: Steve Pelton BC, Bernard Brault QC, Jacqueline Harbidge AB

Nature Wildlife: Jacquie Matechuk AB, Michelle Valberg ON, Jérémie Leblond-Fontaine QC Portrait Illustrative: Manpreet Sokhi BC, Andrew Hiorth ON, Karen Ceraldi BC

Portrait Natural: Railene Hooper AB, Alexander Sviridov ON, Andrew Hiorth ON

Reportage/Photojournalism: Geoff Gabriel ON, Bernard Brault QC, Kristian Bogner AB

Sports: Lee Milliken BC, Nick Didlick BC, Dave Holland AB

Wedding Open: Madi Rabih QC, Andrew Hiorth ON, Sean LeBlanc AB

Wedding Reportage: Madi Rabih QC, Lee Milliken BC, Steve Edgerton AB

Each photographer’s work endured three rounds of curation to earn a place on Team Canada. From all corners of the country these photographers collectively embody a wide spectrum of styles, techniques, and vibrant creativity.

Canada’s images can be viewed here: www.wpcteamcanada.com