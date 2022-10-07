Winter2022 issue of Canadian Camera magazine

The Winter issue of Canadian Camera Magazine will feature articles on creating memorable images and interpreting images as well as CAPA competition results, club news and Meet the Volunteers.

All individual CAPA members are encouraged to submit their ideas and articles to editor-in-chief Ralph Bridgland for future editions of Canadian Camera. We are especially urging those with expertise in all genres of photography to share their knowledge with our readers. Such how-to articles need not be lengthy and can be accompanied by photos that help illustrate the procedures.

The content deadline for the Winter issue is Oct. 10, Jan. 10 for the 2023 Spring issue and April 10 for the Summer edition.