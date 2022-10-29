Winners 2022 Nature-Wildlife Competition – Individual

Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners

GOLD_MEDAL-Catalin Sandu-American Nursery Web Spider With Egg Sac
GOLD_MEDAL-Catalin Sandu-Cicada Portrait
GOLD_MEDAL-Catalin Sandu-Entangled Orange Hawkweeds
SILVER_MEDAL-Steven Zhou-Ice On Fire 2
SILVER_MEDAL-Steven Zhou-Jumping Spider
SILVER_MEDAL-Steven Zhou-Rapids
BRONZE_MEDAL-Lesleyanne Ryan-Blue-Footed Booby
BRONZE_MEDAL-Lesleyanne Ryan-Desert Sunset
BRONZE_MEDAL-Lesleyanne Ryan-Gentle Giant

Merit Award Winners

1st_Merit_Award-BO-Trevor Reeves-Fiddlehead
2nd_Merit_Award-BO-Colleen Sayer-Orange Blossom Special
3rd_Merit_Award-BO-Xuejun Long-Blooming
1st_Merit_Award-IN-Catalin Sandu-American Nursery Web Spider With Egg Sac
2nd_Merit_Award-IN-Catalin Sandu-Cicada Portrait
3rd_Merit_Award-IN-Pierre Pomerleau-Basilic
1st_Merit_Award-LA-Dan Sigouin-Milky Way At White Pocket
2nd_Merit_Award-LA-Ed Bramble-Summer Storm
3rd_Merit_Award-LA-Stella D'Entremont-You Stole My Heart
1st_Merit_Award-NA-Anthony Bucci-Bald Eagle Grabbing Herring
2nd_Merit_Award-NA-Leah Gray-Grizzly With Sockeye Salmon
3rd_Merit_Award-NA-Pia O'Leary-Immature Great Blue Heron
1st_Merit_Award-WI-Jasmine Suo-Big Breakfast For Babies
2nd_Merit_Award-WI-Ilana Block-Little Bee Eaters
3rd_Merit_Award-WI-John Lyon-Male & Female Western

Honour Awards

HONOUR AWARD Daniel Rondeau Damselflies Mating Pond Algea
HONOUR AWARD Daniel Rondeau Pacific Tree Frog At The Top Of Its Game
HONOUR AWARD Daniel Rondeau The Curious Sea Otter
HONOUR AWARD Ilana Block Little Bee Eaters
HONOUR AWARD Ilana Block Loon At Sunrise
HONOUR AWARD Ilana Block Ruby Throated Hummingbird Feeding Her Babies
HONOUR AWARD Anthony Bucci Bald Eagle Grabbing Herring
HONOUR AWARD Anthony Bucci Coastal Wolves Howl
HONOUR AWARD Anthony Bucci Double Lightning
HONOUR AWARD Dan Sigouin Thirsty Hunter
HONOUR AWARD Dan Sigouin Sunset At Cape Royal
HONOUR AWARD Dan Sigouin Milky Way At White Pocket
HONOUR AWARD Colleen Sayer - Prairie Summer Skies
HONOUR AWARD Colleen Sayer - Show Me The Monet
HONOUR AWARD Colleen Sayer - Orange Blossom Special
HONOUR AWARD Daniel Garneau Evergreen Bird
HONOUR AWARD Daniel Garneau My Best Colors
HONOUR AWARD Daniel Garneau These Eyes
HONOUR AWARD Jasmine Suo Big Breakfast For Babies
HONOUR AWARD Jasmine Suo Dawn At Vermilion Lake
HONOUR AWARD Jasmine Suo Food For Fox Kits
HONOUR AWARD Martin Ross A Difference Of Opinion
HONOUR AWARD Martin Ross All Dressed Up
HONOUR AWARD Martin Ross Jaws
HONOUR AWARD Pia O'Leary Immature Great Blue Heron
HONOUR AWARD Pia OLeary - Milkweed Fledgling
HONOUR AWARD Pia O'Leary Sea Lions Arguing Or Harmonizing
HONOUR AWARD Stella D'Entremont I See You
HONOUR AWARD Stella D'Entremont Meals On Four Paws
HONOUR AWARD Stella D'Entremont You Stole My Heart
HONOUR AWARD Bernard Legault Bernache Ailes Déployées
HONOUR AWARD Bernard Legault Couleuvre Aux Aguets
HONOUR AWARD Bernard Legault Roitelet À Couronne Dorée
HONOUR AWARD Cheryl Wilson Bramble Dragonfly On A Stick
HONOUR AWARD Cheryl Wilson Bramble Milkweed Floss On Blue
HONOUR AWARD Cheryl Wilson Bramble Red Milkweed Beetle
HONOUR AWARD David Laronde Frog In Mouth
HONOUR AWARD David Laronde Ox Pecker Resting
HONOUR AWARD David Laronde Piercing Catch
HONOUR AWARD John Lyon Actic Tern Hovering
HONOUR AWARD John Lyon Male & Female Western
HONOUR AWARD John Lyon Pussywillow #2
HONOUR AWARD Katherine Waybrant Algonquin Meteor Shower
HONOUR AWARD Katherine Waybrant Midnight Dance Of Aurora Borealis
HONOUR AWARD Katherine Waybrant Red Fox After A Late Spring Snowstorm

1st Merit – Botany – Trevor Reeves’ image “Fiddlehead”

2nd Merit – Botany – Colleen Sayer’s image “Orange Blossom Special”

3rd Merit – Botany – Xuejun Long’s image “Blooming”

1st Merit – Insect – Catalin Sandu’s image “American Nursery Web Spider with Egg Sac”

2nd Merit – Insect – Catalin Sandu’s image “Cicada Portrait”

3rd Merit – Insect – Pierre Pomerleau’s image “Basilic”

1st Merit – Landscape – Dan Sigouin’s image “Milky Way at White Pocket”

2nd Merit – Landscape – Ed Bramble’s image “Summer Storm”

3rd Merit – Landscape – Stella d’Entremont’s image “You Stole My Heart”

1st Merit – Nature – Anthony Bucci’s image “Bald Eagle grabbing Herring”

2nd Merit – Nature – Leah Gray’s image “Grizzly with Sockeye Salmon”

3rd Merit – Nature – Pia O’Leary’s image “Immature Great Blue Heron”

1st Merit – Wildlife – Jasmine Suo’s image “Big breakfast for babies”

2nd Merit – Wildlife – Ilana Block’s image “Little bee eaters”

3rd Merit – Wildlife – John Lyon’s image “Male & Female Western”

