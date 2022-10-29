Winners 2022 Nature-Wildlife Competition – Individual

Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners
Merit Award Winners
Honour Awards
Merit Award Winners / Gagnants des prix de mérite
1st Merit – Botany – Trevor Reeves’ image “Fiddlehead”
2nd Merit – Botany – Colleen Sayer’s image “Orange Blossom Special”
3rd Merit – Botany – Xuejun Long’s image “Blooming”
1st Merit – Insect – Catalin Sandu’s image “American Nursery Web Spider with Egg Sac”
2nd Merit – Insect – Catalin Sandu’s image “Cicada Portrait”
3rd Merit – Insect – Pierre Pomerleau’s image “Basilic”
1st Merit – Landscape – Dan Sigouin’s image “Milky Way at White Pocket”
2nd Merit – Landscape – Ed Bramble’s image “Summer Storm”
3rd Merit – Landscape – Stella d’Entremont’s image “You Stole My Heart”
1st Merit – Nature – Anthony Bucci’s image “Bald Eagle grabbing Herring”
2nd Merit – Nature – Leah Gray’s image “Grizzly with Sockeye Salmon”
3rd Merit – Nature – Pia O’Leary’s image “Immature Great Blue Heron”
1st Merit – Wildlife – Jasmine Suo’s image “Big breakfast for babies”
2nd Merit – Wildlife – Ilana Block’s image “Little bee eaters”
3rd Merit – Wildlife – John Lyon’s image “Male & Female Western”
Medal Winners
Gold Medal – Catalin Sandu
Silver Medal – Steven Zhou
Bronze Medal – Lesleyanne Ryan
Honour Awards
Daniel Rondeau
IIana Block
Anthony Bucci
Dan Sigouin
Colleen Sayer
Daniel Gameau
Hans Arnold
Jasmine Suo
Martin Ross
Pia O’Leary
Stella d’Entremont
Bernard Legault
Cheryl Wilson Bramble
Davd Laronde
John Lyon
Katherine Waybrant