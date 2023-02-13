Welcome Tamron

CAPA is pleased to announce Tamron as an official CAPA sponsor.

Tamron is a Japanese company, founded in 1950, that manufactures photographic and industrial optics. As well as its own-branded designs, Tamron makes many lenses for compact digital cameras, and for several major SLR manufacturers.

CAPA President, Henry Schnell, says, “As a non-profit organization we rely on funding partners such as Tamron. We need their assistance to meet our goal of inspiring Canadian photographers, beginners to experts, to help elevate their skills, and realize their true artistic potential. We are grateful for Tamron’s help in our efforts to meet our goal.”

Tamron will be providing six lenses for CAPA’s Annual Photo Challenge.