Web Manager Position Available

This is a part time, paid position. The CAPA web site was designed using WordPress themes. You will work with a great group to provide ongoing member support and to keep the site content current.

CAPA Website:

Serve as Web Manager for capacanada.ca

Develop and implement a year-round plan for ongoing fresh and relevant content

Select and edit content for the website for relevance and appropriateness including updates to the CAPA Facebook page

Work with the volunteers providing specialized content modules, specifically the Entry Wizard System for Competitions and the Paid Memberships Pro/WooCommerce system for memberships.

Oversee and manage the Website Developers and other contracted businesses working on the website

Serving as first responder to website users requiring help with logging in and access to website content

Overall management of website and specialized module issues and updates

Position reports to the CAPA Executive

Event Management

Set up and manage paid CAPA events (Judging Courses) in the Events Module within the website

Technical knowledge of WordPress is required along with familiarity of CAPA.

To enquire contact Rod Trider, President CAPA at the following email president@capacanada.ca