Volunteers for Competition Chairs

Seeking Volunteers
We have updated our CAPA Competition Standards to streamline our processes and incorporated the new role for a Competition Chair Person for each competition.
A Chair Person will oversee and work with a Competition Host to ensure the smooth running of a competition by:
- providing Competition Host with appropriate documentation
- answering any question that may arise
- assisting in the selection of the most appropriate judges
- assisting in determining if a submitted image meets the Scope of Competition
- recommending to the Director of Competitions that a specific image be disqualified and the rationale for doing so
- advising the competition entrants of the competition results
- reviewing the competition results to ensure accuracy and completeness prior to sending it to the Director of Competitions for review/approval
If you are interested in becoming one of our Competition mentors, please email our Director of Competitions at competitions@capacanada.ca for more details.