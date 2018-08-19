Volunteers for Competition Chairs

Seeking Volunteers

We have updated our CAPA Competition Standards to streamline our processes and incorporated the new role for a Competition Chair Person for each competition.

A Chair Person will oversee and work with a Competition Host to ensure the smooth running of a competition by:

providing Competition Host with appropriate documentation

answering any question that may arise

assisting in the selection of the most appropriate judges

assisting in determining if a submitted image meets the Scope of Competition

recommending to the Director of Competitions that a specific image be disqualified and the rationale for doing so

advising the competition entrants of the competition results

reviewing the competition results to ensure accuracy and completeness prior to sending it to the Director of Competitions for review/approval

If you are interested in becoming one of our Competition mentors, please email our Director of Competitions at competitions@capacanada.ca for more details.