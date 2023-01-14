Volunteer Opportunity – Lower Vancouver Island

The Pacific Zone is looking for a District Representative (DR) for the Lower Vancouver Island.

The DR (District Representative) represents CAPA members and member clubs in their area. A District Representative is the first contact between members, clubs and CAPA. A DR promotes and supports CAPA by visiting clubs, attending meetings, organizing, and or attending outings, and is helpfully involved in the CAPA photographic community in their area. This is a great opportunity for someone who is seeking more engagement with other photographers and the photographic community!

If this sounds like something you might be interested in, please email Lynda Miller, the Pacific Zone Director at pacific@capacanada.ca for more information.