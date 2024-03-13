Voices of the Silent Generation by Stella d’Entremont

Our very own Stella d’Entremont’s – President of CAPA – Voices of the Silent Generation, exhibition is currently on at the Musée acadien at the University of Moncton, New Brunswick.

Following the opening of this exhibition, Stella was featured on CBC News on March 2, 2024

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/moncton-artist-exhibits-silent-generation-1.7130720

Giving ‘voice’ to the women of her mother’s generation, this exhibition is a profound celebration of culture, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of Acadian women. It is a captivating photo exhibition, shedding light on the stories and experiences of these often-silent heroines. The exhibition serves as both a visual feast and a poignant narrative, giving voice to the rich tapestry of Acadian women’s lives.

Stella had been working for over 4 years on this project and has also published an accompanying book of the same name, with photographs and interviews of 36 Acadian women from the Maritimes and Louisiana.

The collection of monochrome photographs artfully captures the essence of Acadian women—mothers, daughters, and pioneers whose stories have long been whispered by the wind but are now boldly echoed through the lens of Stella. Each frame captures a portrait and a close look at the hands of the women. It is a testament to the strength, grace, and resilience that define these women and their contributions to their communities and heritage.



The exhibition goes beyond merely showcasing images; it becomes a vessel for storytelling, offering viewers a glimpse into the lives of Acadian women of a generation past.



Through her lens, Stella has given these women a platform, bringing their stories to the forefront. It is a visual testament to the power of art to break the silence, to elevate the stories of those who have been overlooked.

This exhibition is open until April 28, 2024, and for those who can visit Moncton, it will certainly be a visual treat.

Congratulations to Stella on this amazing project and exhibition!