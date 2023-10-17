Subscribe to CAPA News here

Vistek is hosting ProFusion Nov. 8 and 9 2023

 

Our longtime partner Vistek is hosting ProFusion on Wednesday, November 8th – 11am to 7pm, and Thursday, November 9th – 10am to 5pm at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
ProFusion is Canada’s largest, most engaging, completely unforgettable pro imaging expo.
You’ll find the latest and greatest photo/video gear, intriguing product demonstrations, and internationally renowned guest speakers showcased across a massive trade show floor.
* Meet the world’s leading Audio, Video, Photo, Cinema & Lighting manufacturers
* Enjoy one-of-a-kind product demonstrationsTake in presentations from internationally renowned photographers
* Witness demonstrations by trailblazing filmmakers
* Be there to see exciting new products in Canada for the first time
* Network with industry professionals
* Shop exclusive 2-day only ProFusion Show Specials
* Attend for your chance to Win a $2000 Vistek Shopping Spree
Learn more and register for your FREE 2-Day Pass at www.profusionexpo.com

 

