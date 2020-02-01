Virginia Stranaghan, FCAPA

The FCAPA certificate and pin was presented to Virginia Stranaghan by Stephen Hops, President of the St. Catharines Camera Club at the club meeting on January 14, 2020. Congratulations are extended to Virginia for achievement of this amazing milestone.

Virginia has been a member of CAPA since 2009. She has been active as a CAPA District Rep, CAPA Director of Competitions, Club President as well as many other club positions. She taught courses for several clubs and assisted in teaching the Abstract/Creative section of the CAPA Judging course in Welland. Her photographic endeavors have resulted in several placings in CAPA competitions.