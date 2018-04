2018 Print Show

The public is invited to come and see an eclectic collection of juried photographic prints made by 45 members of the VCC.

: Opening Reception April 20, 2018, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Exhibition Hours : April 21 – May 8, 2018, noon to 6:00 pm, closed on Sundays and Mondays

: April 21 – May 8, 2018, noon to 6:00 pm, closed on Sundays and Mondays Where: Victoria Arts Council Gallery, 636 Fort Street, Victoria BC

For more information, email printshows@victoriacameraclub.ca

