You’re invited to see a juried collection of photographic prints made by members of the VCC. Our 2019 Print Show will be held at the Victoria Arts Council’s gallery, 1800 Store Street, Victoria, B.C.

Opening reception, April 20 from 2PM to 4PM. Running daily from April 19 through May 5, noon to 6PM. Closed Mondays.

