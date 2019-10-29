Vancouver Island 2020 Photo Salon

The Harbour City Photography Club in Nanaimo is pleased to announce that their annual Photo Salon will run in 2020 from June 1 to June 12 at the View Gallery, Vancouver Island University. The exhibit will feature some of the best work of Vancouver Island photographers in four categories: Landscape, Macro&Close Up, Street Photography and Open.

At this time Vancouver Island photographers are invited to submit images for adjudication by February 15.

For more information visit: Harbour City Photography Club