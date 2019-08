There are 4 upcoming CAPA Judging Courses this Autumn.

The first is September 21st in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, followed by Prince George in BC on Nov. 2nd.

Two Courses will be offered in November: Ottawa on November 23rd, and Saint-Hubert on November 30th. The Saint Hubert course will be offered in French.

Ce cours est organisé par le Club de photo l’Oeil qui voit de Saint-Hubert le samedi 30 novembre 2019.

