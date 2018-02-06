Two New CAPA Certified Judges

Congratulations to the first two internationally recognized CAPA Certified Judges in China, Mr. Wenke Duan & Mr. Wenju Duan.

These two outstanding wildlife photographers (brothers) completed the course in 2016. Both have since done several judging’s where they were rated by other Certified CAPA judges both in Canada & China in order to achieve the status of a CAPA Certified Judge.

Mr.Wenke Duan (second from left) & Mr. Wenju Duan (third from left) presented with their certificate’s by Rod Trider (president) & Jeffrey Wu (CAPA Judge)