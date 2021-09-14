Toronto International Salon of Photography

The Toronto International Salon of Photography is going into its 128th year! The competition is the oldest one of its kind in North America and the second oldest in the World!

If you want to compete on the world stage, then this Salon offers the perfect opportunity. In the last Salon, there were 504 entrants, who submitted 5,702 images, from 64 countries.

If you are up-to-the-challenge, then please make a note that the opening and closing dates: Submission Opening Date: July 1, 202, Submission Closing Date : November 6, 2021

