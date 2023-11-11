Toronto Camera Club November Presentations

The Toronto Camera Club is proud to present the 2023-2024 speaker line-up for the Talking Photography Lecture Series. This Fall and in the Spring of next year; a program exclusively sponsored by Henry’s™ Canada Greatest Camera Store, for the 7th consecutive year.

Everyone is welcome to this public event, commencing on October 19th when we bring to you, every Thursday, six accomplished photographer artists, experts in their respective fields of photography, and again in Spring 2024, starting March 7th with six more speakers to share their motivations, inspirations, tips, techniques, behind the scenes insights and their photographic stories, as well as their beautiful imagery, encompassing several genres of photography; from landscape to travel, architecture, fine art to drone photography, from documentary photography to commercial photography and fine art printing. A great opportunity to learn about photography beyond just technical skills, to help you take your photography to the next level.

Each session runs for two hours from 7:30-9:30 p.m., inclusive of an interactive Questions and Answers period. This Season, in hybrid version of the Club’s operations, six of the 12 sessions will also be In-Club presentations, but all 12 will be accessible via Zoom, so you can participate from the convenience of your home or wherever you happen to be.

Public:

To secure your spot, you are very welcome to purchase multiple tickets to the series (in advance) as seats are limited. Please see below to make your selections. All ticket sales are final.

Tickets for non-TCC Members are $10

Nov. 16 – Toronto Camera Club – Talking Photography Lecture – Speaker: Alexander Svidirov [Zoom & In-person]

Nov. 23 – Toronto Camera Club – Talking Photography Lecture – Speaker: Andrew Collett [Zoom & In-person]

For Inquiries: LectureSeriesChair@torontocameraclub.com