Toronto Camera Club – Nov24 – Upcoming Presentation

Tickets for non-Toronto Camera Club members are $15 and the links are all listed in the information below.
All the info can be found on the Toronto Camera Club website under Talking Photography
11/14/2024 – Louie Palu – On Zoom only – 7:30pm.
Louie Palu is a photographer and filmmaker whose work has examined social political issues, such as human rights, conflict, and climate change for 30-years.
Louie’s projects have been selected for a Guggenheim Fellowship, Arnold Newman Prize and World Press Photo Award. His work has examined topics such as the drug war in Mexico, conflicts in Afghanistan and Ukraine, Guantanamo Bay and changing geopolitics in the Arctic.
His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, National Geographic, The Guardian, Der Spiegel, Le Figaro and El Pais. His work is held in numerous collections including the Museum of Fine Arts Boston and National Gallery of Art. His films have screened at many festivals including at Hot Docs and the Munich Documentary Film Festival.
11/21/2024 – Valérie Jardin – On Zoom only – 7:30pm
Valérie Jardin is an award-winning French photographer who has developed a unique style that is both evocative and authentic. Her work is characterized by a strong sense of narrative, capturing candid moments that reveal the human experience in all its complexity and beauty. With a discerning eye for composition and a keen understanding of light and shadow, Valérie Jardin creates emotionally charged photographs of everyday moments.She has been shooting at 23mm with the Fujifilm X100 series for over 10 years. Currently using the X100VI.
Valérie’s work is also marked by her commitment to teaching and mentoring other photographers. Through international workshops, online courses, conferences, exhibits, podcasts and over a dozen books, she shares her knowledge and experience with others.