Toronto Camera Club – Nov24 – Upcoming Presentation

11/14/2024 – Louie Palu – On Zoom only – 7:30pm.

Louie Palu is a photographer and filmmaker whose work has examined social political issues, such as human rights, conflict, and climate change for 30-years.

Louie’s projects have been selected for a Guggenheim Fellowship, Arnold Newman Prize and World Press Photo Award. His work has examined topics such as the drug war in Mexico, conflicts in Afghanistan and Ukraine, Guantanamo Bay and changing geopolitics in the Arctic.

His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, National Geographic, The Guardian, Der Spiegel, Le Figaro and El Pais. His work is held in numerous collections including the Museum of Fine Arts Boston and National Gallery of Art. His films have screened at many festivals including at Hot Docs and the Munich Documentary Film Festival.