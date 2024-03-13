Toronto Camera Club – March24 and April24 – Upcoming Presentation

Hi everyone,
The Toronto Camera Club’s Talking Photography Lecture Series is now into its Spring session and here’s a listing of presenters coming up in March and April.
Note: All of these presentations are on Zoom only.
Tickets for non-Toronto Camera Club members are $10 and the links are all listed in the information below.
It looks like a terrific series – hope to see you join us.
All the info can be found on the Toronto Camera Club website under Talking Photography or by Email at: lectureserieschair@torontocameraclub.com
Cheers, Gareth Jones, TCC CAPA Rep.
Learning How to See – Lukasz Palka – 21 March 2024 – 7:30pm
This presentation will be offered in online (Zoom) format only.
Lukasz Palka is a Polish born American photographer residing, since 2008, in Japan. He is an urban photographer interested in all aspects of the Tokyo Metropolis — its people, its infrastructure, and the endless stories that unfold in the city’s streets.
He photographs in multiple genres — street photography, urban landscape, urban exploration, and others.
Though his work is varied, it is aimed at one goal: a personal portrait of a great city.
From its rooftops to its underbelly, Tokyo has fascinated him since he first arrived there nearly two decades ago. When often asked what it is about Japan or about Tokyo that he likes most, he finds it impossible to narrow it down to a single aspect – the city breaths like a living organism, energy ebbs and flows within it, while humans and traffic pump through its arteries as though propelled by a beating heart. One is easily enchanted and intoxicated by this environment of light and concrete, a stage to the dramas of life. The only way for him to comprehend and convey these notions, says Lukas, is through photography.
Reality vs Artistry vs Deception in Photography – Kas Stone – 28 March 2024 – 7:30pm
This presentation will be offered in online (Zoom) format only.
Kas Stone is a professional photographer based in Nova Scotia, where her work is inspired by the wild coastal scenery and moody weather right outside her door.
Her portfolio includes an extensive list of presentations, exhibitions and publications, with several books and feature articles in Canadian and British magazines.
She favours a thoughtful, project-oriented approach to photography, exploring the landscape in the context of broader environmental and human themes.
Faces in the Street, Candid and Camera Aware People Photography – Monique Campbell – 04 April 2024 – 7:30pm
This presentation will be offered in online (Zoom) format only.
Monique Campbell is a humanist street photographer that aims to make story-telling images that linger with her viewers.
In addition to photographing in Hamilton where she lives, she enjoys hitting the streets in various cities across Ontario and will be on the streets of Lisbon and Porto, Portugal this January 2024.
Monique has developed a new talk Faces in the Street, Candid and Camera-Aware People Photography where she will discuss her process and give ideas on how to make photographs from a humanist approach.
Her award-winning photographs inspire beginners and experienced photographers alike. In 2023, she exhibited at over 15 juried exhibitions in Ontario and South Carolina, U.S.A. The jurors for the Women’s Art Association of Hamilton’s exhibition Perception chose her photograph Abandoned Chesterfield #2 as Best in Show at the Art Gallery of Hamilton last April. Also, Monique’s street image, Portrait of a Flemish Man placed third at the Visual Arts Mississauga exhibition, Why Do You Create?
Behind the Scenes – Alice Zilberberg – 13 April 2024 [Saturday Morning] – 11:00am
This presentation will be offered in online (Zoom) format only.
Alice Zilberberg is an internationally acclaimed, award-winning artist, recognized by curators, collectors, and art patrons across the globe. Born in the former Soviet Union, she was raised in Israel, then moved to Canada, and now resides in Tel Aviv. A graduate of Ryerson University’s Photography program, she began her artistic practice by painting: a verve which remains very present in her works. The winner of numerous prestigious competitions, her accolades include receiving the Hasselblad Masters award, as well as 1st place titles in competitions such as the International Photography Awards, the Julia Margaret Cameron Awards, and the Fine Art Photography Awards.
Her work has been exhibited in galleries and museums worldwide, next to renowned artists such as Ansel Adams, and Imogen Cunningham. She has been interviewed and featured in publications and platforms such as MTV, Breakfast Television, and CBC.
For over a decade, Zilberberg developed her own distinctive technique for creating her digital paintings, where photography is only the beginning of the final artwork. The works are comprised of many photographs, and carry variety of elements such as colour, toning, manipulation, and painting. She often travels across the globe to record different backgrounds and elements for her creations. Works take months to complete, with every detail meticulously inspected for perfection. With a poetic style of expression, the meanings of her images unravel through metaphor and symbolism. For the past few years, her repertoire has explored themes pertaining to nature, the human condition, and emotionality.