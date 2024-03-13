Toronto Camera Club – March24 and April24 – Upcoming Presentation

Hi everyone,

The Toronto Camera Club’s Talking Photography Lecture Series is now into its Spring session and here’s a listing of presenters coming up in March and April.

Note: All of these presentations are on Zoom only.

Tickets for non-Toronto Camera Club members are $10 and the links are all listed in the information below.

It looks like a terrific series – hope to see you join us.

All the info can be found on the Toronto Camera Club website under Talking Photography or by Email at: lectureserieschair@torontocameraclub.com

Cheers, Gareth Jones, TCC CAPA Rep.