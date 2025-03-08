Toronto Camera Club – March2025 and April2025 – Upcoming Presentation

March 20, 2025 @ 7:30pm – Ruth Kaplan – Making a Photo Book. Lecture at the Toronto Camera Club (587 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, Ontario M4S 2M5) and Zoom

Ruth Kaplan is a documentary-based photographer whose work explores a variety of themes such as the social behaviour of bathers in communal hot springs, participants in rituals of spirituality and most recently, refugee shelters in Canadian/U.S.A. border cities including Detroit, Buffalo and Fort Erie. Her first monograph, Bathers, has recently been published by Damiani. Kaplan has exhibited internationally and is represented by the Stephen Bulger Gallery. Her editorial work can be found in major Canadian and international publications, she has received numerous grants and awards and is currently a photography professor at OCAD University and Toronto Metropolitan University.

March 27, 2025 @ 7:30pm – Cole Thompson – Why Black and White. ZOOM ONLY.

Cole Thompson will make the case that black and white is the perfect medium for any subject…except for one. Cole will show work from his various portfolios including:

The Ghosts of Auschwitz-Birkenau; Harbinger; Ceiling Lamps; Moai, Sitting for Portrait; The Lone Man.

Interspersed between the images Cole will share his photographic philosophies, such as:

Never listen to others; Photographic Celibacy; Coles Rule of Thirds; Equipment is overrated; Vision is the most important tool in my toolbox. And many others!

April 3, 2025 @ 7:30pm – Dave Conlon – Anyox BC – 1 Week in Canada’s Largest Ghost Town Lecture at the Toronto Camera Club (587 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, Ontario M4S 2M5) and Zoom.

Dave Conlon is a Canadian photographer who specializes in urban exploration, capturing the beauty of abandoned places and buildings. He is known for his unique perspective and skill in capturing the essence of these forgotten structures through his lens.

Dave’s work is characterized by his ability to find beauty in decay. He is particularly drawn to abandoned buildings, factories, and other forgotten places, where he finds inspiration in the remnants of the past.

April 10, 2025 @ 7:30pm – James Parsons – My Unorthodox Journey to Six Figure Photography. ZOOM ONLY.

James Parsons is a London (UK) based street photography enthusiast turned professional photographer travelling the world creating for big brands. Whilst only owning a camera for 6 years he has created for brands such as Ferrari F1, IWC Shaffenhausen & Qatar Airways. What’s even more remarkable, he is entirely self-taught and attributes his successful photography career to shooting on the street.

He’s even written a book focusing on simplifying the Art of Photography into its most fundamental elements.

‘If you can take a good photo in the street, you can take a good photo anywhere’.

The fee is $15/ticket

More info by clicking here.