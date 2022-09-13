The Sunshine Coast Camera Club 2022 Fall News

The Sunshine Coast Camera Club in BC is excited to announce their new president, Evan Brynne for 2022-23. Although his interest in cinematography and lighting go back to his childhood running around the backstage of various theatres, he only translated that into a mild obsession with the practice of photography about eight years ago, when he was gifted an a6000 for Christmas. Initially most of his projects were motivated by requests to support friends in the performing arts before branching out to other collaborations, which has helped him develop a deep rooted passion for portraiture and for the collaborative process of working with other photographers and models.

For the past three years the Sunshine Coast Camera Club has provided Evan (and many others) with exceptional opportunities for developing and challenging his photography skills, a forum to showcase and critique his work, and a community where he found friends and collaborators. In taking on stewardship of the group, Evan hopes to continue to provide the same for the members, as well as the many folks on the coast who the club will be connecting with over the course of the year.

Cheers,



Evan