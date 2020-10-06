The GCPA Invites You

The Global Chinese Photography Association invites you to participate in the 2nd GCPA International Photography Exhibition 2020. www.gcpa.club

The 2nd Annual GCPA International has seven digital sections:

Open Color Open Mono Nature Landscape Color Photojournalism Portrait Horse-Themed

Entry rules: www.gcpa.club/Default/Rules.aspx

Closing date: 2 November 2020

All participants of the competition will receive a digital catalogue of the photo salon.