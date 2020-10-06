The GCPA Invites You

The Global Chinese Photography Association invites you to participate in the 2nd GCPA International Photography Exhibition 2020. www.gcpa.club
The 2nd Annual GCPA International has seven digital sections:
- Open Color
- Open Mono
- Nature
- Landscape Color
- Photojournalism
- Portrait
- Horse-Themed
Entry rules: www.gcpa.club/Default/Rules.aspx
Closing date: 2 November 2020
All participants of the competition will receive a digital catalogue of the photo salon.
For more information contact: contest2020@gcpa.photo