The Built World Show at Surrey Art Gallery

The Surrey Photography Club together with Surrey Art Gallery is pleased to announce a juried exhibition of photographs featuring architecture and other constructed, man-made spaces that are located south of the Fraser River e.g. Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Delta, White Rock etc.

Artists in the Vancouver Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley are invited to submit up to 3 photographs for judging. All photographic genres will be accepted; as monochrome, altered reality, abstract, etc. The main subject of the photo is to be derived from, or depict, a constructed man-made space that is (or was) located south of the Fraser River and north of the US Border.

The Surrey Art Gallery will display a number of pieces from the competition April 27th to August 17th 2019. Awards will go to the show’s top three winners and to some honourable mentions.

For more information, click here.