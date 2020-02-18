Tanner Sussi, DR Lower Mainland, Pacific Zone

Tanner Sussi is our newest District Representative for the Lower Mainland in the Pacific Zone.

Tanner’s photographic career ideas were put on hold for 20 years while her career with the government of Canada kept her busy. During this time she was very active, enjoying everything the outdoors offered. In 2014 she took early retirement due to an injury and was still able to enjoy walking. Slowing to this pace, Tanner noticed many beautiful things and bought a digital camera to capture them. Now her walks were even more interesting and she returned to her original interest in photography that had spawned earlier.

Tanner joined a Facebook group in order to learn digital processing. Her progress with all things digital surged leading her to join the Surrey and Langley Photography clubs, where she began to participate in competitions and displaying prints in art galleries.

In 2018 Tanner took the CAPA judging course and has recently completed the requirements to become a Certified CAPA judge.