Tamron’s new compact zoom for Nikon Z

Just announced! Tamron’s award-winning compact ultra-tele zoom coming for Nikon Z mirrorless systems!



Tamron’s new compact 150-500mm zoom for Nikon Z cameras features portability, high-speed autofocus, and superb sharpness for carefree, easy super-telephoto shooting.



The 150-500mm VC reaches 500mm on the tele end (750mm on crop-sensor cameras), yet it provides a remarkably compact size and extremely high image quality throughout the entire zoom range. Users will enjoy spontaneous shooting in the ultra-tele realm where conventional wisdom once dictated a tripod. It features Tamron’s VXD precise and high-speed linear motor autofocus mechanism and their proprietary VC image stabilization mechanism. At the 150mm end, this versatile lens offers an MOD of 23.6″ for powerful and dramatic close-ups.



