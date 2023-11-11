Surrey Photography Club November Presentation

Zoom Speaker Presentation – November 27, 2023 – 6:45 PM PST
Francis Cleroux speaking on Street Photography
to register email to info@surreyphotographyclub.com
Zoom Speaker Presentation – November 27, 2023 – 6:45 PM PST
Francis Cleroux speaking on Street Photography
to register email to info@surreyphotographyclub.com
Elevating Art in Photography Canadian Photography Conference Kelowna – June 25-27, 2024 CAPA is excited to present three renowned photographers as our keynote speakers.
Just announced! Tamron’s award-winning compact ultra-tele zoom coming for Nikon Z mirrorless systems! Tamron’s new compact 150-500mm zoom for Nikon Z cameras features portability, high-speed
January 12, 2024: As part of the BC/Yukon Inter-Club Speaker Series, Victoria Camera Club will be hosting Elizabeth Gray whose topic is “Black and White
Zoom Speaker Presentation – November 27, 2023 – 6:45 PM PST Francis Cleroux speaking on Street Photography to register email to info@surreyphotographyclub.com
Zoom Speaker Presentation – 11/29/2023 – Doors Open 6:50 PM Multiply Your Creativity with Multiple Exposure – Dennis Ducklow The many joys of photography include
You cannot copy content of this page