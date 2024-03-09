Subscribe to CAPA News here

Surrey Photography Club March-April 2024 Upcoming Presentation

FREE Online Presentation: Monday, March 25, 2024 at 7:00pm

Minimalist Photography with Judy Hancock Holland.

March 2024 Competitions Update

March 14, 2024

March 2024 Competitions Update Updated Eligibility Criteria and All Competition Editing Criteria In order to enhance clarity regarding Artificial Intelligence, we have revised the following

