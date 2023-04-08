Successful Prairie Zone Portrait Workshop

The CAPA Prairie Zone hosted a full day hands-on Prairie Zone Portrait workshop on March 26th at Rad Studios in Calgary.

Participants came from Edmonton, Red Deer, Canmore and Turner Valley as well as Calgary to learn about studio lighting.

The Prairie Zone extends a hearty thanks to Strobe Pro Studio Lighting who provided studio lighting equipment for the event. We could not have done this without Tracy Elliott, who works with Strobe Pro.

Tracy is a former instructor at Mount Royal University in their Continuing Education Photography program. It takes many hands to build a community. Our models, our volunteers, Rad Studios and all of our participants deserve a pat on the back for making this day a success!

Follow this link to register : https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/hands-on-portrait-photography-workshop-tickets-545307809337