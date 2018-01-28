How to Submit an Image to a Photo Forum

Photo Forums are a members-only benefit for individual members of CAPA. You must be logged in to submit an image and to comment on someone else’s image.
Log in:
- On this website, click on Login
- Log in with your usual username and password
Submit an image to the Theme Photo Forum:
- In the Members drop-down menu, select Photo Forums (or whatever they will be called). This will take you to the Photo Forums page.
- On the Photo Forums page, click on Forum #1 – Theme
- On the Theme Forum page, scroll down to the bottom of the page where it says Create New Topic. This is the place where you will submit your image.
- Give your new topic a title. Your image needs a title so include that. For example, your Topic Title might say “The Horse Whisperer – Comments on this portrait please”.
- In the box below the Topic Title, click on the ‘mountain in a box’ icon
- A pop-up window will open that says Insert/Edit Image
- Enter the title of your image in the Image Description box [Carol, I don’t see where the title shows up, so we have to tell people to include the image title in the Topic Title]
- Enter 1400 X 1024 in the Dimensions boxes. Leave Constrain proportions checked
- Above the Image Description box, click the ‘folder with magnifying glass’ icon.
- Navigate to the image on your computer and select it. The must be in jpeg format.
- Click OK. Don’t worry that only part of your image is showing.
- Tick the box to ‘Notify me of follow-up replies via email’ if you would like an email notification when a comment is entered.
- Click SUBMIT. Your topic will be displayed along with your image in a new page
Comment on someone else’s image:
- Follow steps 1 & 2 above.
- On the Theme Forum page, choose a topic to comment on in the list and click on it.
- On the topic page, scroll down to the bottom of the page where it says Reply To: [topic]
- In the box, enter the text of your comment
- Click SUBMIT
- Your comment will be below earlier comments