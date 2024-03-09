St.Catharines Photographic Club Spring 2024 Photography Seminar

REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

Spring Seminar with OM Ambassador Peter Baumgarten sponsored by OM SYSTEM

Date – April 20, 2024 from 9:00-4:30. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Location – Grantham M.B. Church, 469 Grantham Ave, St.Catharines, Ontario Canada

Cost: $60 Canadian – all you need to bring is a clipboard and pen. Food and drinks provided.

Schedule

Doors open at 8:00

9:00 – Into the Landscape – strategies to improve your landscape photography

10:30 – Break

11:00 – Into the Wild – Wildlife Photography Techiques

12:00 – Lunch provided in Seminar pricing

1:30 – Shoot for the Stars – techniques to improve your Astro-landscape photography

3:00 – Break

3:30 – Seeing Differently – creating more interesting compositions

Link to website for additional information by clicking here.

This video explains Peter better than words but his bio is below.



For images by Peter visit his website, his Instagram or his Facebook Page



Who is Peter Baumgarten?



He is an award-winning professional photographer, OM SYSTEM Ambassador and educator based on Manitoulin Island where the stunning nature surrounding him inspires his work. He picked up his first camera at the age of 12 and was instantly hooked. Inspired by Canadian photographer, Freeman Patterson and his book, “The Art of Seeing” Peter is always striving to see the world in ways that most people miss.

Peter regularly leads photography courses and workshops for novice and enthusiast photographers and travels across North America as an Olympus Visionary providing lectures and seminars on landscape, wildlife, and astrophotography. As owner of Creative Island Photography, Peter has turned a life-long interest into a second career. His love of the craft has also become a great excuse to continue his other passion – exploring the great outdoors through wilderness camping, canoeing and kayaking.