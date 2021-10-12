small campfire with the Calgary Camera Club

On September 18, members of the Calgary Camera Club, Foothills Camera Club and a few individual CAPA members met at North Glenmore Park to enjoy a small campfire and catch up with local photographers in the area.

The weather was perfect for the small gathering. The attendance to the gathering was small as the provincial government released another round of Covid safety measures and restrictions that impacted the turnout.

The focus of the meet and greet was to announce two new activities in the prairies with Abandoned Photo Tours as well as discuss the opportunity of a judging course in Calgary.

It was a fun evening to catch up with photographic friends and enjoy the many cultures of Calgary that use the city parks.