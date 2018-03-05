Shuswap Photo Arts Club Presents

Drone Photography with Jim Hall

: Monday, March 26, 2018, 7:00 pm Where : Fifth Avenue Senior Centre, Salmon Arm, BC

: Fifth Avenue Senior Centre, Salmon Arm, BC Admission: By donation

Droning is an inexpensive hobby with very exhilarating results.

Jim is a retired Air Traffic Controller (27 years) and had a Commercial Pilots License for over 50 years. He did a variety of flying in Calgary, including flying as an aerial photographer over a 20-year period. Upon retirement from ATC, he started an Aerial Photo business in Calgary, doing “Scenic-Oblique aerial photography. After 14 years in business Jim decided to retire for the second time and moved to the Shuswap.

As a retired Air Traffic Controller and a Commercial Pilot, he is very familiar with and aware of the necessity of TC Air Regulations and why and how they apply to UAV flying.

He has been flying 2 drones for about 3 years, (before drone rules were finalized). Jim flies them for pleasure, to avoid the pressure of doing commercial droning.

For more information, email Len Lazzarotto.