Shuswap Photo Arts Club Presents

Drone Photography with Jim Hall
- When: Monday, March 26, 2018, 7:00 pm
- Where: Fifth Avenue Senior Centre, Salmon Arm, BC
- Admission: By donation
Droning is an inexpensive hobby with very exhilarating results.
Jim is a retired Air Traffic Controller (27 years) and had a Commercial Pilots License for over 50 years. He did a variety of flying in Calgary, including flying as an aerial photographer over a 20-year period. Upon retirement from ATC, he started an Aerial Photo business in Calgary, doing “Scenic-Oblique aerial photography. After 14 years in business Jim decided to retire for the second time and moved to the Shuswap.
As a retired Air Traffic Controller and a Commercial Pilot, he is very familiar with and aware of the necessity of TC Air Regulations and why and how they apply to UAV flying.
He has been flying 2 drones for about 3 years, (before drone rules were finalized). Jim flies them for pleasure, to avoid the pressure of doing commercial droning.
