Sharron Palmer-Hunt DR Pacific Zone

Sharron Palmer is the new District Representative for Mid-Vancouver Island, BC.

Sharron Palmer-Hunt has been a photographer for 30 years. Her photo career started with a Bowen Island photography business primarily working with community team sports, weddings and family portraits. Over the past 10 years she has expanded her photo interests to include local nature and wildlife. She currently lives on Gabriola Island, B.C.

Sharron attained a certified freelance photographer certificate from the Photography Institute in Vancouver, BC and has taken a photo journalistic certificate course in Costa Rica from Photography without Borders. She has taken numerous on line photo courses and uses Lightroom and Photoshop for post processing. Sharron was the founder of the Bowen island Photography Club which she presided over for 3 years and currently serves as the president of the Gabriola Photography Club. Sharron is looking forward to representing and sharing ideas with CAPA members in the central Vancouver Island district.