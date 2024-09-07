September 2024 Competition News

Your Progress in Photography Hinges on Continual Learning Article

Our latest article outlines the many benefits of our photo competitions for emerging artists, going well beyond simply winning an award. Our competitions serve as a key developmental method for your personal development, offering opportunities for skill enhancement, creative expansion, and community integration.



Our article highlights seven key advantages: practical skill improvement, creative growth through diverse challenges, networking opportunities, personal progress benchmarking, goal-setting and motivation, professional feedback, and the chance to push creative boundaries. The article clearly outlines how photo competitions can play a crucial role in a photographer’s journey from novice to accomplished artist.



We would encourage you to review this new article. You can read the article here

Updated CAPA Eligibility Criteria Webpage

Our CAPA Eligibility Criteria webpage has been updated to include provisions from the FIAP Booklet:

“Not place identifying text, their signature or any other distinctive mark on the front or facing side of any submitted image”.

Updated Editing Criteria For All Competitions

The Image Metadata Required subsection of all competition Editing Criteria Sections has been updated to include the following:

“For all submitted images, the photographer must preserve intact with no alterations, the original metadata (EXIF) of images. It is recommended that photographers leave the metadata in submitted image files intact in order to ease the analysis of potential winning images.”

“The Director of Competitions will request and receive the original un-retouched JPEG or RAW file for a potential winning image in a competition for the purposes of image verification and authentication of competition compliance”.

Questions Why Different Submission For All Zone Competitions

For the 2024-2025 competition cycle, we’re introducing a new ‘Skill-Level’ model competition, refined based on testing in the Atlantic, Prairie, and Quebec Zones.

Currently, zone competition entry limits are based on the number of camera clubs per zone. For example:

Atlantic and Prairie Zones: 6 clubs each

Quebec Zone: 7-9 clubs

Ontario Zone: 20 clubs

Pacific Zone: 16 clubs

To ensure judges can provide meaningful feedback, we’ve set limits on submitted images. Judges have agreed to offer supportive comments on up to 50 images each. In competitions with 150 total submissions, each judge would comment on one-third of the entries. For events exceeding 150 submissions, we’ll add one or two judges to the team.

Importantly, judges’ comments will only be provided to entrants not identified as intermediate or advanced photographers.

After the 2024-2025 cycle concludes, we’ll evaluate and potentially expand the number of entrants for these competitions. We hope this explanation offers a clearer understanding of our new initiative.

Updated “CAPA Stance on Artificial Intelligence in Photo Competitions”

This document has been updated on August 15, 2024 and will remain in effect until Generative AI details come to light. Each competition’s Editing Criteria section has a hyperlink to this updated document.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding artificial intelligence, please email me at competitions@capacanada.ca.

Updated “How To Upload Images Into CAPA Competition”

Based on suggestions received, we have updated our “How To Upload Images Into CAPA Competition” PDF document which is located under the Competition Process section of each competition. You can view this webpage here.

Updated Competitions Q&A webpage

We have updated our Competition Q&A webpage to reflect questions raised and the responses we have provided. You can view the Competitions Q&A webpage by selecting it from our Competitions dropdown menu. You can also view this document here.

2024 Four Nations Competition

The Australian Photographic Society anticipates completing the judging process for the 2024 Four Nations Competition by late September.

Upon receiving the results, we will promptly notify all 80 participating photographers and publish the outcomes on the CAPA website.