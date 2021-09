September 2021 – Competition Updates

2021 Four Nations Competition

Unfortunately, CAPA placed third in this competition.

You can view the winning images and the overall competition results here

– https://capacanada.ca/2021-four-nations-results/

The 2022 competition will be hosted by the Photographic Society of South Africa.

PDF Final Reports Will No Longer Be Sent To Entrants Via An Email

As of September 1, 2021, a copy of the final competition reports will no longer be sent out to participating entrants.

The decision is based on the following problems and issues:

– our internet provider limits the recipients in a single email message to 50 to 60. Therefore, we have to send out multiple email messages for each competition.

– our competition@capacanada.ca and my email addresses have been flagged by some internet services as a bulk spam message.

– individuals are tighten up their computer’s firewall to protect themselves against spammers and hacker. Consequently, our bulk email messages are being blocked.

– individual or clubs have changed their email address and have not updated their CAPA account

The final report continues to be posted on our website.

The final competition report can ONLY be viewed after you have successfully logged into our website. Once logged in, you will select the Competition Reports option from the Competitions dropdown menu. By doing so, the report will be presented to you.

To save the report to your computer, you will need to select the File/Save As PDF option on your internet browser and select the folder where the report should be saved to.

CAPA Is Introducing Honourable Mention E-Certificates

The CAPA Board of Directors has approved the introduction of our new Honourable Mention e-certificates. Most international photographic society have already adopted these types of e-certificates.

Popularity Of Our CAPA Competitions

We have included below a bar chart illustrating the total number of images submitted each year to our competitions.

For the 2021-2022 cycle, we are forecasting a total of 9,500 images.